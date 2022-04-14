April 14, 2022

Asylum seekers will be transferred to Rwanda

Towards an agreement with Rwanda

Home Secretary Priti Patel intends to sign a £120m agreement with the African country’s government providing for the rapid return of some asylum seekers, with Rwanda committed to managing the documentation and oversight process.

Anti-landing plan

Johnson outlined the plan to prevent the landing in a speech on the English coast of Kent. According to Downing Street, the situation has become unsustainable after the record number of illegal landings: on Wednesday alone, more than 600 people arrived, landing on the coasts in small boats and rafts, for a total of more than 5,000 people who have arrived this year.

In his speech, the British Prime Minister also attacked human traffickers by saying that London could not tolerate an illegal regime and declared: “Our compassion may be unlimited, but our ability to help people cannot.”

EU comment –

“Sending asylum seekers more than 6000 km away and outsourcing asylum processes is not a humane and dignified migration policy. I have been briefed on the UK government’s new migration strategy, which I believe raises questions. The basics of asylum and protection.” This is how the European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson wrote on Twitter commenting on the shock plan for migrants announced by the British government.

The United Nations: Strongly opposed to the plan

The United Nations said it was “strongly opposed” to the UK sending asylum-seekers to Rwanda.

