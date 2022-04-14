So, the shaving ends with the coffin and the parish priest ship in the escarpment.

“The car’s race ended at a height of two meters,” said Don Renato Serra Al. Courier of Romagna. – It didn’t go up. Personally I was not scared, but when I landed I saw that everyone there was very scared.

“So I promised them – the parish priest continued his story – and, as if nothing had happened, Madonna, St. Joseph and San Vicino, before completing the rite of blessing the coffin and handing over the brother to the grace of God.”

The vehicle was parked upwards in front of the entrance gate of the cemetery. As soon as the driver got off, suddenly the car went into the woods and ended up driving over a tree. After the shock of the funeral attendees, the body was buried.