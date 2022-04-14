April 14, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

So, the shaving ends with the coffin and the parish priest ship in the escarpment.

So, the shaving ends with the coffin and the parish priest ship in the escarpment.

Noah French April 14, 2022 1 min read


The priest came out unscathed from the car the driver left upstairs in front of the cemetery entrance.


“The car’s race ended at a height of two meters,” said Don Renato Serra Al. Courier of Romagna. – It didn’t go up. Personally I was not scared, but when I landed I saw that everyone there was very scared.

“So I promised them – the parish priest continued his story – and, as if nothing had happened, Madonna, St. Joseph and San Vicino, before completing the rite of blessing the coffin and handing over the brother to the grace of God.”

The vehicle was parked upwards in front of the entrance gate of the cemetery. As soon as the driver got off, suddenly the car went into the woods and ended up driving over a tree. After the shock of the funeral attendees, the body was buried.



See also  Haiti, Joseph Lambert is the new interim leader. Yusa: "We are sending FBI investigators into the country."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Moscow’s counter-sanctions on US and Canada: “Almost all US and Canadian MPs blacklisted”

April 14, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Pnrr: From Cdm ok to Order to Simplify Objectives – Economy

April 13, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

North Korea: US-Japan maneuvers with aircraft carriers and super jets – Last Hour

April 13, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

So, the shaving ends with the coffin and the parish priest ship in the escarpment.

April 14, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Agrigento, “2,500 euros for a job in a non-existent NATO base”: Fake roofer scam for 150 unemployed during lockdown

April 14, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Ilary Blasi, a casual look and designer accessories for luxury shopping

April 14, 2022 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Extraordinary discovery of the origins of life: ‘The possibility of extraterrestrial life increasing’

April 14, 2022 Karen Hines