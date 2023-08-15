Nothing to do for German Minister Baerbock, the state plane does not take off, the flight to Oceania is skipped

“We have tried everything: unfortunately, it is logistically impossible to continue my Indo-Pacific voyage without the faulty aircraft. This is more than just annoying.”. This is what the German Foreign Minister stated on Twitter, Annalina Barbock, She was forced to cancel her trip Australia, New Zealand and the Fiji Islands.

Wir Haben alles versucht: Leider ist es Logisticsch nicht moglich, meine Indo-Pazifik-Reise ohne den defekten Flieger fortzusetzen. Das ist more als argerlich. 1/2 – Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) August 15, 2023

After a forced stop at Abu Dhabi Yesterday, the second test to leave the plane to fail due to ongoing technical problems. Hence the decision to stop the trip. German media has been commenting since yesterday Unreliability of government flights. Specifically, the issue relates to wing chips for 23-year-old Airbus. Last May, Barbuck was stranded in Qatar due to a malfunction in her plane. As Tagesshaw reports, Berbock’s delegation had to make a difficult choice this morning: “It’s all very annoying,” Ministerial departments say. It will be important to repair the damage in the coming months: high-ranking German officials may have to travel to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji for important talks and appointments.