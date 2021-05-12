You can buy NFTs!

NFTs (non-fungible tokens), or encrypted tokens that give value and “authenticate” a digital element, are now It can be officially purchased on eBay. Yes, you got it right: the well-known e-commerce platform has decided to take the “big step”.

In particular, also as reported the edgeAnd also, as he explained eBay itself through a specific press releaseThe goal of the platform is to allow users to find a little bit of everything. Be it physical objects or digital items. Simply put, eBay believes that NFTs are “a new generation of collectors” and so they wanted to target this target. In short, after various rumors, everything is now official.

In any case , Search for “NFT” on eBay now You can actually find ads first. If the NFTs related to Elon Musk and Dogecoin are observed in the USA, as reported by The Verge, the most mixed results appear in our local version of the official eBay portal. There are even proposals that come to € 150,000 and it is clear that NFTs for sale are multiplying hugely in these hours.

However, we recommend Whatch out. In fact, since it is a novelty, it is a good idea to take everything very carefully, and if you want to buy something, be aware of the fact that it is really NFT. However, for this initial initial phase, eBay announced that it will only allow certain vendors to offer these crypto tokens, as well as that it intends to limit the NFTs to categories such as trading cards, music, entertainment, and art. For the rest, other blockchain and cryptocurrency news may arrive in the future, but for now there are no further details.