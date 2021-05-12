The hero, in Portugal The final match between Manchester City and Chelsea: Porto beat Lisbon

The Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea, scheduled for May 29, will be held in Porto and not in Istanbul, and UEFA has decided that given the difficulties faced by the two English teams to travel to Turkey, which has been placed on the “red list” of the British government, which Anyone traveling to Istanbul is required to be quarantined.

Wembley was ignored, and Lisbon appeared to be the preference

Initially, the two clubs presented the premise of playing at Wembley but due to organizational problems (at the same time, the London Stadium is also working in the tournament qualifiers, in addition to the fact that quarantine is also expected to enter the United Kingdom) UEFA decided to choose Portugal, which can boast. Alongside him with the successful eighth final last year. It seemed that Lisbon was the preference, the scene of the August 2020 final between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, but in the end the major European organization decided to choose the stadium de Dragao in Porto.