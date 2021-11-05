Artigiano’s return to the exhibition: Program 2021

The craftsman at the fair Counting After the release of 2020 canceled for the virus. The famous event that brings together products from all over the world at Rho Fiera Milano is scheduled to run from Saturday 4 to Sunday 12 December 2021, every day from 10 to 23.

The GeFi event, now in its 25th edition, is a large global village of cultures, territories and products from around the world.

The 2019 edition, the last before the pandemic, ended with one million visitors. The best craftsmen from all regions of Italy will be present in the pavilions, specializing in food, ceramics, furniture, fashion and design, textiles, jewellery, jewelry and personal care products. A wide space will be devoted to Christmas: from tree decorations to nativity scenes made by master craftsmen.

As for Europe, there will be craftsmen from France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Russia, Hungary, Belgium, Turkey and Germany. Representatives of Central and South America were also confirmed: Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Peru. Specialists of Morocco, Egypt and Algeria will arrive from North Africa, and artisans from Madagascar, Iran, India, Vietnam, Nepal and Australia are also expected.

On the official website artigianoinfiera.it You can download the free event access invitation to be presented at the entrance with the green walkway.