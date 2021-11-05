Weather Chronicle. Snow has returned to the Alps below 1000 meters. Numerous piles at high altitudes

Study time

There is still a lot of snow in the Alps and the Apennines

A severe disruption hit northern Italy on Wednesday, distributing heavy rainfall over the plains and plains. Heavy snowfall in the Alps. These events have been declining in the western sector since yesterday evening Continued into the night in the Middle-East, Even with some persuasion.

Webcam Malga Magnolta, Aprica – Lombardy

The scales are gone all over Towards an altitude of 1000 m on Wednesday in the western Piedmont Alps, 1400/1500 m in the Asta Valley and about 1200 m in the Verbano. The snow has dropped tonight Below 1000 m altitude in inland Lombard valleys, 1200 m in the oropic field. Until yesterday, the snow in Veneto and Friuli dolomites had dropped to 1500 meters, then rose again to 1600/2000 meters. In the morning the snow on the dolomites is still persistent, with new accumulations reaching half a meter below 2000 meters in South Tyrol.

Madonna de Compiglio (TN)

Antholes Valley Airport (BZ)

With good accumulation of fresh snow About 20/30 cm above 1800/2000 m in Osola, now half a meter in Livigno, The bottom is less than ten centimeters in Formio. Over the next few hours the snowfall in the mid-eastern Alps will decrease, starting from the west, although in the morning the scales will descend to an altitude of 1000 m between the Ratiyan and South Tyrolean regions. Leaving the place for cleaning from the afternoon.

