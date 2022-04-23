France: The elections are silent, the president is elected tomorrow – the world

A day of electoral silence in France on the eve of the poll in which 48.7 million French people will choose president or president of the republic between Emmanuel Macron, the outgoing head of state, who will be the first president to be confirmed after Jacques Chirac in 2002, and Marine Le Pen, who will be the first woman and first member of the The far right to lead the country.

Recent polls give Macron a lead with 55-57% of the vote compared to 43-45% for the opponent, a difference less significant than it was 5 years ago, when the first confrontation between the two ended with 66%. Of the vote in Macron and 34% in Le Pen.

A record abstention could shake expectations, which is fueled by the disappointment of left-wing voters, who missed the poll despite an excellent performance by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, head of the radical La France Insoumise (22%). Opinion polls indicate that 25-30% of voters will not go to the polls. Meanwhile, seats have already opened today in French overseas territories, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Martinique, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint-Pierre and Miquelon and French Polynesia.