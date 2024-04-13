April is already very hot, what should we expect in summer. Let's clarify

First preview for next summer

But if it's already hot in April, what summer awaits us?

We are all realizing it, something is broken at the climate level and Europe (including Italy) is already experiencing it. The first waves of irregular heat With maximum peak ad Above 30°C. We are only in the first half of April.

Climatic history and statistics of our country suggest that the temperature rarely exceeds the limit during this period. 23-24°C. However, climate change is right in front of our eyes, with ever-increasing temperature values ​​disrupting every season a little.