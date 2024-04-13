The New York Stock Exchange falls, and JP Morgan collapses after the accounts

Negative session for Wall Streetwith the Dow Jones Which leaves 0.95% on the ground: theAmerican index Thus, the negative series that began last Monday of five consecutive declines continues. In the same way,Standard & Poor's 500 It loses 1.14%, continuing the session at 5140 points. In red color Nasdaq 100 (-1.41%); On the same trend, on the declineStandard & Poor's 100 (-1.14%).

At the bottom of the S&P 500 rankings, significant declines were observed in the S&P 500 Compartments Secondary consumer goods (-1.41%), Informatica (-1.38%) e health care (-1.32%).

The New York Stock Exchange saw today The beginning of the quarterly season With some giants of the banking world. JP Morgan First quarter earnings growth thanks to interest income Wells Fargo Announced lower first-quarter earnings with lower interest income, while Citigroup It reported profits that fell to $3.4 billion in the first quarter.

Other quarterly magazines published before the bell include: Black stone It announced record assets under management (AUM) and an increase in profits, while State Street It reported that assets under management increased by 20% year-on-year.

On the macroeconomic front, the results have been increasing Import and export prices Americans in March 2024, while Consumer confidence Americans in April.

Among the best blue chips From the Dow Jones index, Travelers company (+0.63%), Nike (+0.62%) e Walmart (+0.53%).

However, the most severe declines occur in… JP MorganWhich continues the session at -5.29%. Message about Intel CorporationWhich recorded a significant decrease of 3.88%. under pressure Walt DisneyWhich decreased by 2.26%. Slips Goldman SachsWith a clear loss of 1.93%.

the summit between Tech giants on Wall Streetthey put themselves Fastenal Company (+0.97%) e Diamondback energy (+0.84%).

However, the worst performances were recorded On semiconductorsWhich gets -4.99%. Goes down Advanced micro devicesA decrease of 3.98%. Collapses Intel CorporationA decrease of 3.88%. in red Global FoundriesHighlighting a sharp decline of 3.67%.