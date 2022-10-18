Antonella Fiordelici vs Jennifera Lamborghini: “A friend doesn’t act like that” – Big Brother VIP

for Antonino It certainly wasn’t an easy evening: it’s TV setback From Nikitaminor clash with Edward and new nomination Dealing with it seems to be a major depression for the main character, who after the episode takes refuge in the garden.

Many try to talk to him but Antonino seems to have shut himself in silence from disappointment and despair: “Here we know who we are, we met” He limits himself to saying, convinced that the public cannot understand their relations and the dynamics that arise in the council.

His disappointment stems from one thing in particular:attacks received from Geneva. “From a friend I didn’t expect to behave this way.” Antonella comments, flinging herself enthusiastically against her former roommate. The former fencer accuses Ginevra of taking advantage of Antonino’s moment of weakness to turn it against him rather than supporting him, only to win the public’s favor: “It’s tracking the package.”

According to her, the accusations of Jennifera – who admitted during the episode that she was disappointed by some of Antonino’s statements about their relationship – were false and above all unjustified by the behavior she herself took at home: “Let’s remember that she was engaged, I don’t think she behaves like a saint.” “He can’t wait to be seen in the studio and have his say.” She concludes convinced that Lamborghini is only trying to stay in the spotlight by exploiting its relationship with Antonino.

For its part, theHair stylist He does not express himself much while not hiding a certain disappointment with what happened.