October 18, 2022

Pensions, INPS Tridico chief opens reform and 58-year premise for men

October 18, 2022

Majority in working on retirement file, INPS chief in favor of “man’s choice” hypothesis with reduced allowances for those who retired earlier

Pension reform is one of the central issues that the next government will have to address. Center-Right was designed to definitively overcome the Fornero reform and the assumptions on the board are different. So far the one that appears to be more applicable is ‘ration 41’ with age thresholds. However, INPS President Pasquale Tridico did not close the door to a so-called “man’s option” with the possibility of retiring at 58-59, with 35 years of contributions, and a lower allowance.

