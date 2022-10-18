Pensions, INPS Tridico chief opens reform and 58-year premise for men

He holds a degree in Communication Sciences from Sapienza and a Masters in Digital Journalism at Pul in Rome, and has been a professional journalist since 2007. He has worked as an editor for several local newspapers, after which, he held the same role for national news sites, for which he also followed social channels.















Pension reform is one of the central issues that the next government will have to address. Center-Right was designed to definitively overcome the Fornero reform and the assumptions on the board are different. So far the one that appears to be more applicable is ‘ration 41’ with age thresholds. However, INPS President Pasquale Tridico did not close the door to a so-called “man’s option” with the possibility of retiring at 58-59, with 35 years of contributions, and a lower allowance.

Pensions, the majority at work in “stake 41”

A “41 quota” with an age threshold is the proposal that at present seems to convince the League the most. Depending on this option, as reported by Ansa, it will allow for a cost “Part 41”estimated at about 5 billion euros annually.

However, if the minimum is set at 60 or 61, it will be an exact copy of stake 101 or current stake 102.

The hypothesis of a 58-year-old pension with reduced allowance

Another hypothesis under study is the recurrence of the so-called “women’s choice” for men as well. The idea is also to let men Leave your job at 58 or 59 However, the liquidity is 30% less than what will be received after seven years.

This is because the contributions will be lower and will spread over several years.

Currently, according to INPS data, about 25% of people who are entitled to exercise a female option have done so. According to the calculations, a retirement allowance equal to half of the last salary is charged.

INPS is working on retirement data

Pensions, different opinions between Landini and Tredeco

hypothesis accepted Pascual Tredecohead of the INPS.

“I think they’re all oriented toward a valid principle, which is the principle of ensuring some flexibility when going out, while still maintaining their connection to the contribution model,” Tridico explained. Moreover, the INPS chief said that this hypothesis follows the direction that the Draghi government is already following.

On the other hand, the CGIL secretary has a different opinion Maurizio Landini Those who see the path of benefit reduction as “not viable” and call for “fighting fragility”.



