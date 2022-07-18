July 18, 2022

Announcing the games for the second half of the month - Nerd4.life

Announcing the games for the second half of the month – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax July 18, 2022 2 min read

Through the Xbox Wire Pages, Microsoft announced the arrival of new games for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC to catalog Xbox Game Pass A in the second half of July 2022 For subscribers of the service, which in the coming days will be enriched with six new titles, including Watch Dogs 2.

So let’s see which games will be available on Xbox Games Pass at Second half of July 2022:

  • As Dusk Falls – Cloud, Console & PC – Jul 19
  • Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation – PC – ID @ Xbox – Jul 19
  • Watch Dogs 2 – Cloud, Console & PC – Jul 19
  • MotoGP 22 – Cloud, console and PC – July 21
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera – Cloud and Console – Jul 21
  • Insider – Cloud, Console, PC – ID @ Xbox – Jul 29

Xbox Game Pass: Games coming in the second half of July 2022

The Game Pass lineup for the second half of July is not particularly abundant, but the quality is lacking. Among the upcoming games, As Dusk Falls undoubtedly stands out, the interactive drama created by Quantic Dream veterans and about which we published our review only today.

Among the other additions are Watch Dogs 2, the second installment in Ubisoft’s Open World series in which we play hacker Marcus Holloway, and Inside, the popular puzzle platformer from Playdead, authors of Limbo.

On the other hand, fans of racing games on two wheels will be happy with the inclusion of MotoGP 22, while those who prefer role-playing games will certainly not miss InXile’s Torment: Tides of Numenera.

What do you think about the arrival of games to the Xbox Game Pass catalog during the second half of July 2022? Let us know in the comments below.

Here are the titles leaving the Game Pass catalog on July 31, 2022.

