Juventus, it’s time to bid farewell to Agent Pimenta in Turin

After the agreement with the Bavarian club, the Dutch delegation determined the final details of closing the relationship with the Bianconeri. The player has left Continassa, medical visits and announcements are now scheduled

While Dybala traveled to Portugal to start his new adventure with Roma, he is now another former player in the team Juventus About to marry his new team. After the agreement between the Bianconeri and Bayern MonacoAnd the Matisse de Ligt Ready to join the Bavarians. your lawyer, Raffaella Pimenta, landed in Turin and set out the final details of the transfer of the Dutch defender and the closure of his contract with the lady: “It will happen, Matisse is very happy – his words after the last meeting with the Juventus management – Juventus was very good, we just have to thank Agnelli, Arrivabene and Cherubini.” Then the football player did Leave Continassa and head to Castel AirportReady for a new adventure.



A rich five-year contract worth 12 million euros awaits him, to be signed immediately after the usual medical examinations, perhaps tomorrow, when the landing is due to take place in the evening. However, he will not be able to set off with his departing buddies on the US tour. Don’t worry, he’ll join them later. About 80 million euros will go to Juventus, including bonuses, a figure considered appropriate, having initially hoped to reach at least 90 million euros, for a player who has clearly said he wants to change the scene.

Now in Turin they will have to think “only” to find a replacement for him, given that at the moment the defensive department can count on three key players after Chiellini’s farewell: Bonucci, Rugani and newly arrived Gatti. The hottest name is Bremer’s name, while the paths that lead to survival Gabriel Arsenal Pau Torres Villarreal. Not forgetting that with the money raised by Bayern Munich, it will be possible to launch the last attack on Niccolo Zanioloready for sale after the arrival of Dybala.