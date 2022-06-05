Andrea Bocelli charms, Elton John only with video. And the fires are amazing

a Unusual party who crowded 22 thousand spectators who organized the celebration The Platinum Jubilee of the 70th Anniversary of the Reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The The platinum party in the palace It was held on Saturday evening in front of Buckingham Palace and gave the audience a unique show.

The show opened with Queen + Adam Lambert, the protagonist already in the 2002 Golden Jubilee, followed by the likes of Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Air, Craig David, Mabel, Elbo, George Ezra, Doran Duran, Mimi Webb, Sam Ryder, Jax Jones, Celeste , Nile Rodgers, Segala, Variety, Jason Donovan, Mica Paris.

Among the most commented on Twitter, a performance Rod StewartWhich didn’t convince with her version of Sweet Caroline fans.

Among the most underrated shows, for sure Andrea Bocelli.

The conclusion was entrusted to Diana Ross, while Sir Elton John – who attended the last concert in Italy, at San Siro – attended with a performance recorded for the occasion.

The Queen was not present at the event, but every detail spoke to onlookers in her kingdom: starting with the setting of the stage. Three platforms are connected to each other by walkways supported by 70 columns, the equivalent of the years when Elizabeth II sat on the throne of England. The evening – presented by Prince Charles and his son William – addressed universal topics but dear to His Majesty, such as fashion and sports (including David Beckham and Emma Radocano, among others).

Your Majesty, my mother, The scale of this evening’s celebration – and the outpouring of warmth and affection throughout this whole jubilee holiday – is our way of expressing thanks – from your family, the country, the Commonwealth, and indeed the world at large. – His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales pic.twitter.com/R3nre4jIsD – Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall (ClarenceHouse) 4 June 2022

The fireworks display set up for the occasion was stunning, with fires recreating the Corgi dogs so dearly loved by Her Majesty and other symbols of the UK, from the Union Jack to the traditional cup of tea.

Last update: Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 08:39



