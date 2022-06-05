We know that the human body is a perfect machine. So it is important to take care of it every day. A healthy, balanced lifestyle would go a long way to staying healthy for as long as possible. Therefore, reduce stressful situations, sleep at least 8 hours a night, quit smoking and reduce alcohol consumption. But a balanced diet and adequate physical activity should not be underestimated.

Our body is in constant contact with us. Pain and discomfort are some of the signs to take into account that make us understand that there is a problem. That is why it is very important to listen to the signs that the body throws at us and try to interpret them. For example, mineral deficiency and Vitamins can cause imbalances in our bodies Knowing how to interpret the signals can help us understand them and find a solution.

Odd tingling in the fingers, hand weakness, and elbow pain may be due to this often underestimated syndrome

So we know how important it is to listen to the signals our bodies are sending us. Indeed, for example, a strange feeling or tingling can occur in the last two fingers of the hand. This phenomenon will occur while we are lying down with our arms up. It is often underestimated, but these symptoms may be due to cubital tunnel syndrome. We are talking about a disease caused by the crushing of the ulnar nerve in the elbow.

Cubital tunnel syndrome can depend on some factors: too intense sports, poor posture, trauma, arthritis of the elbow, etc. Moreover, this syndrome can be manifested by strange tingling in the fingers, weakness and numbness in the hand. In severe cases, there are also limitations to normal movements. The most commonly affected fingers are the ring and little fingers.

what should be done

When the first symptoms appear, it is necessary to listen to the opinion of a specialist. If the condition occurs at an early stage, your doctor may only recommend changing a few daily habits. On the other hand, if the syndrome is already in the acute phase, the use of a brace during the night may be suggested to avoid excessive and severe bending of the elbow. In addition to physical therapy. In very severe cases, the doctor may also decide to perform surgery. It is always necessary to seek the advice of an expert, who will assess the situation and decide the best route to take.

Suggestions for reading

Feeling cold even in summer and lowering the voice may depend on this disease that affects men and women