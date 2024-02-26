Meeting with 20 European leaders at the Elysee this evening – News

About twenty heads of state and government, or their representatives, are meeting this evening in Paris, at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron, to renew support for Ukraine, which finds itself in a critical situation in the face of the crisis. Moscow attack, whose fate depends on Western aid. Ukraine's victory or defeat “depends on you,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who will participate in tonight's meeting at the Elysee Palace, told allies yesterday. Deputy Foreign Minister Edmundo Cirelli will attend to represent Italy.

Among the leaders present are German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda, as well as the prime ministers of fifteen European Union countries. “President Putin's Russia – Macron wrote on Saturday that the President of the Elysee wants, on this occasion, to call on the allies for a “collective relaunch” of the commitment to Ukraine, but the meeting will also talk about the return of cyberattacks by an “increasingly aggressive” Russia and the French. The presidency announced yesterday.

The Elysee stressed that the goal of Macron's initiative is to “relaunch and study all ways to support Ukraine effectively,” and to “reject the impression” that the commitment is about to “disappear”: “And we will repeat that, in the words of the French presidency.” – We are not tired, otherwise we are determined to defeat Russian aggression. We want to send Putin a clear message: he will not win in Ukraine.”

Sanchez will also attend the Paris meeting



Today, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez participates in the conference on Ukraine organized in Paris by French President Emmanuel Macron, which is expected to be attended by about twenty European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky via video, to analyze the situation in Ukraine. The situation between the years since the start of the Russian invasion. Moncloa reported this in a note.

Sanchez will travel to Paris from Barcelona, ​​after opening the international technology conference Mobile Worldgress 2024 in the morning with King Felipe VI.

