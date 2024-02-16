An 8-mile-long wall in the Sinai Desert – Time

Egyptian authorities, fearing that an Israeli military advance into southern Gaza could unleash a wave of refugees, are building an eight-mile-long wall in the Sinai desert near the border, according to Egyptian officials and security analysts. This was published by the Wall Street Journal in cooperation with other media. Egypt has been trying for weeks to enhance security along the border to keep the Palestinians out, deploying soldiers and armored vehicles and strengthening the fence. The huge new complex will be part of contingency plans if large numbers of Gazans are able to enter.

“Humanitarian catastrophe.” This is how the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, defined the hypothesis of the Israeli ground attack on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, where more than a million Palestinians found refuge. Al-Gheit said: “We call on all parties that realize the seriousness of the situation to take immediate action to stop these crazy plans.” The Secretary-General of the Arab League asked, “What is the benefit of justice and international organizations if they remain unable to impose a ceasefire and put an end to these hideous daily massacres?”