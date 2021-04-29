Ambra forgets the rumors about Alegre and throws a Labor Day party







Ambra Angiolini: Life, Career and Likes of Actress

Ambra Angiolini Forget rumors of a crisis with Massimiliano Allegri And it lands on top of the Labor Day party. The actress and presenter will once again be at the helm, this time with Stefano Frizzi and Lilo. Last year, Ambra passed a very difficult test, conducting the traditional concert at a distance, between passion and great emotions, in a country marked by an epidemic.

For the 2021 edition, the actress will return to lead Concerton Together with Lilo, fresh from a success Lol – who’s laughing outsideBased on Stefano FrisiWho showed his talent as a host on the show Roberto Ball. Therefore, a choral receipt is made for an event that will take place mainly in the Cavea of ​​the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome, and then move to other emblematic places, from Piazza San Giovanni, where it takes place every year Labor Day party, In Bergamo, where Enrico Ruggeri He will present in front of the Pope John XXIII Hospital a symbol of the fight against Covid-19.

The concert will be broadcast live on RAI 3 and Rai Radio2 on May 1 from 16.30 to 19.00 and from 20.00 to 24.00. It will also be available On request su RaiPlay. For the first year Concerton In Visual it will be on RaiPlay, while in Rai Radio2 it will start at 16.35. The list of artists who will be participating in the show is very long. There will be Alex Britti & Flavio Boltro, Balthazar, Edoardo Bennato, Après la Classe & Sud Sound System, Coma_Cose, Enrico Ruggeri, Ermal Meta, Bugo, Chadia Rodriguez, Federica Carta, Colapesce Dimartino, Extraliscio, Fabrizio Moro, Vinicio March Allegri Ragazzi Morti, Vasco Brondi, Wrongonyou, Fasma, Fast Animals and Slow Kids & Willie Peyote, Fedez, Modena City Ramblers, Motta, Nayt, Folcast, Francesca Michielin, Francesco Renga, Gaia, Ghemon, Gio Evan, Il Tre, L ‘ orchestraccia, Gianna Nannini and Claudio Capéo, Geneva, The List, Lp, Madame, Mara Sattei, Max Gazzè & The Magical Mystery Band, Michele Bravi, Noel Gallagher, Noemi, Arezzo A multi-ethnic orchestra with Magherita Vicario, Piero Pelù and Circus Zen.

I liked the audience very much, Ambra Angiolini In recent days, he has ended up at the center of controversy over allegations Crisis with Massimiliano Allegri. A love that lasted several years now, arrived after a farewell Francesco Ringa, The father of his two sons, Yolanda and Leonardo.