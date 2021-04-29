Mars, the search engine is the search for life – space and astronomy

The Search for Life is the search engine that brings a large number of creatures to Mars Rover, landing, and rover And it will continue to do so in the future, with the second part of the mission ExoMars Expected in 2022. But above all, the Red Planet is destined to become the new frontline of space exploration, with missions to Jupiter, Saturn and their moons under the ice. They hide the ocean. This is the scenario presented at the symposium organized by the Space Committee of the Order of Engineers of Rome and the Province in cooperation with Thales Alenia Space Italia, the Italian Space Agency (Asi), Enea and the National Institute of Astrophysics (Inaf).

“A lot of research is being done on Mars and the engine is the search for life:” If a future remnant of fossil life is discovered on the surface of Mars, “that would be the greatest scientific discovery of all time,” said the chair of the commission. ASI Human Flight and Scientific Experiments Unit, Barbara Negri.

One of the champions of Discovering Network from INAF, Roberto Urosi, of INAF, said: Saltwater lakes In the interior of the Martian Earth.

“The new idea that is gaining ground – is that Mars has been wet for only a limited time, such as periods of strong volcanic activity in which greenhouse gases are causing the temperature to rise”: it is a different scenario from the one assumed, he added. And he pointed out that until now, but he “still makes Mars a candidate for life.” The hypothesis that has become prevalent is that some planets have life conditions, but then evolve until they become hostile, leading to extinction. “The universe – as Urosi noted – will be filled with planets like Mars, where life develops and dies.”

Meanwhile, clues are being gathered about the past life of Mars: not only traces of water that once flowed at the surface but also Organic molecules They are the main components of life, such as sulfur, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorous and carbon, said Francesca Esposito of the INAF Capodimonte Observatory. “Mars was habitable in the past and can remain so today,” he added, which is why the ExoMars 2022 mission will drill up to two meters deep thanks to the auger that Leonardo produced in Italy.