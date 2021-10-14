Solar Ash has been delayed, but the new release date is not far away – Nerd4.life

solar ash He was Delayed, with a somewhat predictable choice at this point, given that the game should have arrived in days but has been quiet since this summer: however, the new Exit date It’s not very far.

In an official entrusted message to Twitter, the Heart Machine team announced that a new release date for Solar Ash has now been set for December 2, 2021Therefore, a delay of about a month and a half compared to what was originally planned, which does not change the plans much but will allow the developers to extend the work a little before the release.

Although it is not precisely defined in detail, the reason for this is delay It is the need to reach the highest level of quality in addition to the current situation of course resulting from the reorganization of work due to the Covid pandemic, as has already happened in many other games.

Anyway, Heart Machine and Annapurna will have an extra month and a half to clean up and finish the game as best they can before launch, at this point: “We want Solar Ash to shine and we need more time to give it the finishing touches and fix bugs in the game as we deal with the global pandemic and the team Very dedicated. The short delay should help us get there.”

We at Solar Ash recently released a stunning 3D platformer preview and trailer with what was supposed to be the PS4, PS5, and PC release date, which has changed at this point.