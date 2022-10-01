“Allegri has to make tough decisions”

After a bad september closed with heavy defeats against the Benfica In the Champions League and against Monza In the Italian Serie A, the Juventus by Massimiliano cheerful Called to respond in the field Find the three points Missing from the match against spices On August 31, he won it 2-0 Thanks to the goals of Vlahovic and Milik.

Speaking directly from the studios Sky SportsMauritius company He has spoken about the period the Bianconeri is going through. These are his words:

At the moment Juventus is in Searching for one’s identity And all this stands punishment The team is reflected on the ranking. Many injuries slow down the work cheerfulUntil now Fail to give certainty for his children. Despite the absence, the time has come Make drastic decisions And focus heavily on the starting lineup and game system. In my opinion, given the characteristics of the players in the team, the Juventus coach should choose 3-5-2. So It will also enhance Kostic’s qualitieswhich is the fifth left excellent, andIt was definitely a good fit for Inter For after Perisic.