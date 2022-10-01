The British government announced new sanctions against Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin After the annexation of the Ukrainian regions. This is read by a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to which Moscow will lose access to the main Western services on which it depends and Banning the export of nearly 700 commodities essential to Russia’s industrial and technological capabilities. Elvira Nabiullina, governor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, is also subject to sanctions.

A new round of sanctions against Russia is also coming from the United States. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs imposes pVisa restrictions on more than 900 Russian CEOs While the Treasury is entering approximately 300 deputies on the blacklist. Elvira Nabiulina, her deputy, Olga Skorobogatova, and family members of the Russian National Security Council (members are already on the blacklist) were also punished. The White House said the Departments of Treasury and Commerce would impose sanctions and export restrictions on any company, institution, or person that “provides political or economic support to Russia in its so-called annexation.” The Treasury is also taking similar action against 14 international companies supporting the Russian military’s supply chain. Finally, the Commerce Department is adding 57 entities to the list that restricts business transactions and intends to ensure that companies outside the United States are restricted in the deals they can conduct with those on the list.