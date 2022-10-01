Dragon Age Dreadwolf does not require you to play the previous games, but it will please old fans – Nerd4.life

In a new blog post dedicated to developing Dragon Age DreadnoughtBioWare revealed that the highly anticipated fantasy game was built to appeal to both old fans and newcomers alike. In fact, it will not be necessary to play the previous games to enjoy this new adventure.

Silvia Feketikotti, Senior Writer Who works on the project, commented, “With Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, we have sought to strike a balance between providing answers to old questions for seasoned fans and creating a game that will appeal even to new players, or those who have just played. [Inquisition] years ago.”

Ryan Cormier from BioWare He added, “These are a diverse audience, and the development of Dreadwolf has included conversations about how the team can simultaneously reward our old fans and welcome new ones.”



Dragon Age Deadwolf Official Logo

So Dragon Age Dreadwolf refers to We welcome as many players as possibleAs is normal for a high-profile project. It will be released on a date yet to be determined on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. The project has been in development for some time but the information is limited.

Finally, remember that Dragon Age: Absolution, a new series from Netflix, is in development.