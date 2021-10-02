October 2, 2021

“Which islands will disappear” Europe has flipped – Libero Quotidiano

Karen Hines October 2, 2021

La Palma volcano in the Canary Islands has been erupting for days. according to geologist Image of Juan Carlos Carracedo placeholder about the eruptionThe most destructive in the history of SpainHowever, the question is always the same: but where does the magma that causes the eruptions come from? According to volcanologists under the Canary Islands, there will be deposits of magma at a very high temperature that are constantly trying to rise to the surface.

This is the reason behind earthquakes and eruptions as well as the founding of the Canary Archipelago. Like when you grab a ball at the bottom of a pool and release it, Salt shot towards the surface – Caracedo contacts a consultation Country – It will result in the birth of new islands, although none of us will be here to see them because it will take millions of years.”

On the other hand, the ancient islands like Fuerteventura and Lanzarote are more worrying than the other way around They are gradually disappearing Until it sinks to the bottom of the sea. Meanwhile, the Spanish Institute of Geology and Mining and the National Geographic Institute are warning of the opening of a third mouth at the new volcano of the Cumber Vieja complex. The latter has opened about 400 meters from those already known and new lava flows are heading towards the ocean.


