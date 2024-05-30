May 30, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Alfa Romeo: Goodbye to the side license plate

Alfa Romeo: Goodbye to the side license plate

Gerald Bax May 30, 2024 2 min read

Beware of pedestrians – If you exclude the latter juniorthe Tarja He was placed On the left side The front part is a distinctive element that unites the latest car modelsAlfa Romeoincluding the current Giulia, Tonale and Stelvio (Pictured above). This tradition began in 1955 with the Giulietta Spyder, but as he predicted during an interview with… To Volante Capo designed by Alejandro Mesonero Romanos (from video), is scheduled to stop. The following models of the biscione, starting with the electric alternatives to the Giulia and Stelvio, will bring back the model Plate in the center From the bumper. the reason? European approval standards for pedestrian safety, which will arrive within two years. “We can no longer put the license plate on the side,” Mesonero Romanos confirmed.

New technologies – the Asymmetric license plate It allowed designers to extend the deck intended for the triple, with the armor reaching the lower spoiler. “A lot of people tell us it’s a shame Lose the asymmetry “Anyway, there are other beautiful Alfa Romeos with the license plate in the center,” the designer mused. In this way it disappears Very large shieldalso due to new technologies that were not present when it was designed: for example, the radar of the driving assistance systems was included in the center of the lower air intake of the Junior, which is the first model to no longer have an asymmetric license plate.

The logo is enlarged – If the front hand can loses A little bit of a personality With the size of the shield reduced, on the other hand, it can be restored with a new interpretation of the logo, which will be larger on the Electric shield and will introduce a closed graphic design like the 3D-effect design of the Rookie shield. “Having the big logo shows that we are proud of it and it is somethingModern interpretation “Rewarding,” confirmed Mesonero Romanos in a recent interview.

See also  Baldur's Gate 3 and save issue on Xbox: Update available for game and console

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

What TV models need to be changed, testing must be done immediately

May 30, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Become God on your computer! This feature will give you access to all the secrets of your computer

May 30, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

How to send messages with different characters without installing anything

May 29, 2024 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Alfa Romeo: Goodbye to the side license plate

May 30, 2024 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Khamenei tells US students, ‘You are on the right side’

May 30, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

Supreme Court Says So – QuiFinanza

May 30, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Courtesy of the guests, Roberto Valbozzi slaughtered by her: “As a chef he is bad” | Clearer than that

May 30, 2024 Lorelei Reese