May 30, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Khamenei tells US students, ‘You are on the right side’

Khamenei tells US students, ‘You are on the right side’

Noah French May 30, 2024 1 min read

“Dear college students in America, this message is an expression of our empathy and solidarity with you. As history turns, you are on the right side.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said this in a letter to American university students who participated in demonstrations for Palestine. “My advice to you is to familiarize yourself with the Koran,” we read in a speech published on Khamenei’s website, where the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic says that by demonstrating in universities, students have “created a branch of resistance. Front “, “despite the ruthless pressure of your government, expropriation and brutality. A government that openly supports the Zionist regime.” In the letter, Khamenei accuses the U.S. government of “hypocrisy” for its support for Israel, refers to the “global Zionist elite” that controls the media in the U.S. and Europe, and declares that “today’s genocide by the Zionist regime is ‘genocide’. It is a continuation of decades of highly repressive behavior.” According to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, at this time “people’s consciences are awakening globally, the truth is coming to light. Also, the resistance front will become stronger and stronger.”

See also  Oxfam, 5 Scrooges Double Their Fortunes, Stop the Poor - News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

New Justice OKs Separation of Professions – News

May 30, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

“Finish them.” A photo of the former US Ambassador is going viral

May 29, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Europeans The FdI MEP who took a selfie with Giorgia Meloni is on the can’t-present list

May 29, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Khamenei tells US students, ‘You are on the right side’

May 30, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

Supreme Court Says So – QuiFinanza

May 30, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Courtesy of the guests, Roberto Valbozzi slaughtered by her: “As a chef he is bad” | Clearer than that

May 30, 2024 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

The supersunspot that caused the aurora returns in early May

May 30, 2024 Karen Hines