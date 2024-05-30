Khamenei tells US students, ‘You are on the right side’

“Dear college students in America, this message is an expression of our empathy and solidarity with you. As history turns, you are on the right side.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said this in a letter to American university students who participated in demonstrations for Palestine. “My advice to you is to familiarize yourself with the Koran,” we read in a speech published on Khamenei’s website, where the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic says that by demonstrating in universities, students have “created a branch of resistance. Front “, “despite the ruthless pressure of your government, expropriation and brutality. A government that openly supports the Zionist regime.” In the letter, Khamenei accuses the U.S. government of “hypocrisy” for its support for Israel, refers to the “global Zionist elite” that controls the media in the U.S. and Europe, and declares that “today’s genocide by the Zionist regime is ‘genocide’. It is a continuation of decades of highly repressive behavior.” According to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, at this time “people’s consciences are awakening globally, the truth is coming to light. Also, the resistance front will become stronger and stronger.”