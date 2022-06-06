Aggressive and elegant: here is the BMW-Dallara LMDH – Sport GT

After years of slow decline and lack of manufacturers, the endurance class is finally seeing a moment of renewed interest, ushering in a two-year period 2023-2024 featuring a starting park worthy of Group C starts. Toyota and Glickenhaus will soon add Peugeot, while Ferrari, Porsche, Cadillac, Acura and BMW are expected to add from 2023 onwards, with Alpine and Lamborghini announced to enter starting in 2024. M Hybrid V8the prototype created in collaboration with Dallara and compliant with LMDh regulations.

The skeleton of the car is built around Dallara frame, one of the four official tire designers recognized by suppliers. The external structure was freely shaped by the technicians of the German manufacturer, following the shapes with the needs of aerodynamics and also to give the car The distinctive BMW look. In fact, the generous twin grille typical of BMW stands out at the front, feeding ducts that carry air directly to the air intakes of the side radiators in the passenger compartment. Around the main inlets there are two small side vents, possibly used for cooling the braking system, and another central duct for air exchange in the passenger compartment. For the rest, the aerodynamics emphasize the traditional stabilizer fin and rear spoiler, although the camouflage hood prevents you from fully appreciating the details.

As the name suggests, the prototype is powered by a file V8 Which, according to specialist Sportscar365, is derived from the P66 engine used on the DTM from 2012 to 2016. The naturally aspirated engine was then converted to a turbocharged unit, although it is still unknown whether the turbochargers will be as in the competition or one Just. The conversion work required major modifications, as BMW also resorted to Pre-developed ingredients in Formula 1, including screws. The displacement of 4 liters is identical to that chosen by Porsche for its car, thus exceeding the 2.6 liters and 3.5 liters for the Peugeot and Toyota cars respectively. Moreover, in accordance with the requirements of the LMDh regulations, the car is equipped with a standard single-engine hybrid system, but, unlike the prototypes of the hypercar, traction is limited exclusively to the rear axle.

Francisco van MillThe CEO of BMW M GmbH stated: “The most important task and biggest challenge for the LMDh program design department was that the prototype should be clearly recognized as a BMW race car. I can tell all fans of this, that one look is enough to confirm that the M Hybrid V8 is a BMW, clearly expressive of the Its sad. I love the camouflage livery with its references to the great history of the brand in North America. Congratulations to the design and aerodynamics departments at BMW M Motorsport and Dallara for their great work. I can hardly wait to see the M Hybrid V8 on the track soon.” The citations Van Mille gave about the paint confirm the images it was made of, depicting the historic models that made BMW history in North American motorsport, such as the 1976 3.0 CSL, 1981 M1/C and 1978 320i Turbo, and 1986 GTP, M3 E36 GTS-2, Z4 GTLM and M8 GTE.







An extensive track-testing program for the BMW M Hybrid V8 will now begin, having already carried out its first few without the power unit on the platform. The engines will then be shipped to America by November, where the Italian-German car will take part in the IMSA North American Championship next season, thus competing 24 Hours at Daytona, 12 Hours of Sebring and Petit Loman, with the management of cars entrusted to the RLL team. On the other hand, there is no official announcement at the moment about the possibility of participating in the WEC and/or the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a hypothesis that can realistically be realized in 2024.