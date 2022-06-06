Strong thunderstorms and hail are expected tomorrow

Alarm Thunderstorms And Sleet Tomorrow, June 7, especially at noon. The Decentralized Operations Center for Civil Defense in the Vanito region has issued a statement saying that tomorrow, Tuesday, June 7, an unpredictable weather, with scattered rain and thunderstorms expected, local extreme events may be higher than the exclusive mid-hour. . In particular, heavy rain, hail, A strong wind is blowing. Hydrogeological criticality status is also expected, with a particular reference to the secondary hydraulic network. Tomorrow from 10 a.m. to midnight On Wednesday 8th, focus on basins (yellow alert): Alto Piave (BL), Piave Pedemontano (BL-TV), Alto Brenta – Bacchiglione-Alpone (VI-BL-TV-VR), Adige-Garda and Monty Lesini (VR) ), Po, Fissero-Tartaro-Canal Bianco and Passo Adij (RO-VR), Passo Brenda – Pacchilion (PT-VI-VR-VE-TV), Passo Piao – Sail and Drain Basin (VE – TV-PT) ), Livenza – Lemon and Taglimento (VE-TV). The potential occurrence of heavy rain or thunderstorms locally can create difficulties in the urban sewer and drainage system and small hydrographic network. We point to the possibility of triggering superficial landslides on slopes and the possibility of triggering rapid flows, especially in the warning areas of Vene-A, Vene-H, Vene-B and Vene-C.

More info