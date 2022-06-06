June 6, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Strong thunderstorms and hail are expected tomorrow

Strong thunderstorms and hail are expected tomorrow

Noah French June 6, 2022 1 min read

Alarm Thunderstorms And Sleet Tomorrow, June 7, especially at noon. The Decentralized Operations Center for Civil Defense in the Vanito region has issued a statement saying that tomorrow, Tuesday, June 7, an unpredictable weather, with scattered rain and thunderstorms expected, local extreme events may be higher than the exclusive mid-hour. . In particular, heavy rain, hail, A strong wind is blowing. Hydrogeological criticality status is also expected, with a particular reference to the secondary hydraulic network. Tomorrow from 10 a.m. to midnight On Wednesday 8th, focus on basins (yellow alert): Alto Piave (BL), Piave Pedemontano (BL-TV), Alto Brenta – Bacchiglione-Alpone (VI-BL-TV-VR), Adige-Garda and Monty Lesini (VR) ), Po, Fissero-Tartaro-Canal Bianco and Passo Adij (RO-VR), Passo Brenda – Pacchilion (PT-VI-VR-VE-TV), Passo Piao – Sail and Drain Basin (VE – TV-PT) ), Livenza – Lemon and Taglimento (VE-TV). The potential occurrence of heavy rain or thunderstorms locally can create difficulties in the urban sewer and drainage system and small hydrographic network. We point to the possibility of triggering superficial landslides on slopes and the possibility of triggering rapid flows, especially in the warning areas of Vene-A, Vene-H, Vene-B and Vene-C.

See also  Red weather warning for winds of up to 200km / h, Italy dangerous by evening »ILMETEO.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Bad weather Brescia: hail and wind, damage

June 6, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Weather Warnings Tuesday 7 June 2022

June 6, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Civil defense notice for thunderstorms, hail and strong winds; Areas at risk ILMETEO.it

June 5, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Strong thunderstorms and hail are expected tomorrow

June 6, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Inflation drives savings into networks: collection in April

June 6, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

“It’s over with Sirio. We broke up after 7 years.”

June 6, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

At the end of the week, important news appears from the forecast for Saturday 11 and Sunday 12; We tell you what »ILMETEO.it . is

June 6, 2022 Karen Hines