All Uber and Lyft Cars Will Be Carbon Neutral by 2030 – La Voce di New York

January 28, 2023

All Uber and Lyft Cars Will Be Carbon Neutral by 2030

Karen Hines

Big Apple Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday during his State of the City address that all Uber and Lyft cars in New York will be carbon-neutral by 2030.

“The goal is zero emissions for more than 100,000 vehicles on our city’s roads. This will be achieved without additional costs for private drivers,” said the mayor. “We are delighted that both companies are embracing this change and look forward to working with them to achieve this.”

In an emailed statement, Uber said the company stands firmly with City Hall in joint efforts to reduce emissions because it is “a fundamental goal we share.” “Uber has made strong progress to become the first zero-emission mobility platform in North America, and there is more to come,” said Josh Gold.

Uber and Lyft are the only car rental services to which the regulation will apply, as the city considers them “high impact.”

The work is part of a broader initiative to electrify the cars that crowd city streets. Adams recently promised that 315 electric vehicle charging stations will be installed in the five boroughs, and more than 900 gasoline-powered cars will also be replaced by electric vehicles.

