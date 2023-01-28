January 28, 2023

“Let me see them.” The video boom on TikTok

January 28, 2023

“Where are my dogs? I want to see my dogs, there’s no way I’m missing out.” So despondent, screaming, crying and throwing himself to the ground, the owner of four dogs who were lost by the airline they were traveling with. The scene, which was filmed by another passenger at Istanbul Airport, was posted in a TikTok video that quickly went viral with more than 2.3 million views. The reason is not hard to imagine: there are many people who have identified with the pain of a man who calls his animals “my boys” and suffers a real nervous breakdown in front of fellow travelers and airport authorities.




Nervous breakdown at the airport



Joao Paulo de Costa was traveling with his wife and four Papillon dogs from the Philippines to Switzerland. When the flight stopped in Istanbul, Turkey, the man wanted to check on his dogs, who were in custody. But the airline officials couldn’t tell him where they were, so the man started screaming in desperation: “Where’s my dog?! There are four dogs. I want to see my dogs! Let me see them! I’ll pay any amount.”














What happened to the dogs?




With De Costa feeling despondent, company employees called to inquire about the dogs until, after the police arrived, they were finally able to locate them and show him. Once in Switzerland, the man realized that the moment of his emotional breakdown had gone viral on social media and took the opportunity to post a story of what happened on social networks, along with a plea for pets not to be treated as mere baggage. “We can clearly see my kids being abandoned. Our four legged pets don’t deserve this treatment. They can’t be treated like bags or stuff,” he wrote on Instagram.





