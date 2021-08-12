August 13, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

A remaster is coming, according to Kotaku - Nerd4.life

A remaster is coming, according to Kotaku – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax August 12, 2021 1 min read

GTA 3And GTA: Vice City NS GTA San Andreas It will land on different platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, with three remastered As reported by Kotaku who says she is absolutely sure this news is true.

There has already been talk of three Transformers GTA among the new Take-Two titles, so the title coming from Kotaku is just a confirmation of Common Which has already been circulated with some insistence, but has apparently not been made official by Rockstar Games.

The newspaper claims that some highly reliable sources have reported that the transformers of the three rings of Grand Thief Auto In the final stages of development, so the ad can come at any time with the “Exit set for fall.

The games could have been rebuilt using the Unreal Engine and would feature a mix of old and new graphics. It is rumored that their appearance is reminiscent of some of the latest mods the community has made for the series, and that the interface has been tweaked.

At this point, all that remains is to wait for any confirmations or refusals from Rockstar Games: if the works on Transformers are already in the pipeline, then it should not be long.

READ  Hacker attack is more serious than expected, involving employee data

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Twitter has changed fonts and designs

August 12, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

“We are a small studio, it takes time to solve a problem”

August 12, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

On PC, performance will improve significantly, word 343 Industries – Nerd4.life

August 11, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

What do you do now to return to all functions

August 12, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Georgia, from singer to actress: debuted as a hero in the cinema

August 12, 2021 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Giorgia Meloni shares in the gym an inverted workout: double meanings are unleashed on social media

August 12, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Athletics, Jacobs’ surprise announcement. Great Britain: Silver in relay is at risk

August 12, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt