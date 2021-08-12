Athletics, Jacobs’ surprise announcement. Great Britain: Silver in relay is at risk

The surprising announcement of Marcel Jacobs and the doping affair in the 4×100 relay race in Great Britain. But let’s start with the cover man for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics; The gold medal winner in the 100m flat and in the 4×100 relay announced that 2021 ends here, which is the date for the 2022 Grand Athletics events. He told his fans during an Instagram chat.

There is no stage in the Diamond League. The runner from Brescia was supposed to compete on August 21 in Eugene, Oregon for the Prefontaine Classic, one of the stages of the Diamond League. But a problem with a knee cartilage and nine hours of spindle from Italy, to which the seven still to be cleared must be added upon his return from Japan, prompted Jacobs to abandon the meeting.

On the other hand, Great Britain risks losing the silver medal positioned in the men’s 4 x 100 relay at the 32nd Olympic Games. In fact, 27-year-old top relay runner Chijindu Ujah is under investigation for an anti-doping violation that could lead to the disqualification of the second-place finish for the English quartet that were defeated by a cent by the Blues Patta, Jacobs, Desalo and Torto. Should Ujah and therefore be excluded from the entire UK relay, the silver will go to Canada and the bronze to China.

Ujah was scanned immediately after the end of the 4 x 100 . sequence. Traces of ostarine were found in his urine, which is an anabolic with testosterone-like effects. The violation was discovered on August 8 by the Tokyo Anti-Doping Laboratory, two days after the competition. Ujah has been suspended pending counter-analysis as a precaution. If the positivity is confirmed, the case will be transferred to the Anti-Doping Department of the Court of Sports.