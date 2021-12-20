December 20, 2021

777 Partners bought 45% of the British Basketball League

The news has been in the air for several weeks: 777 partners They got 45% of BBL (British Basketball League), the English top-flight basketball league, with an investment of nearly £7 million. The investment, as stated in an official note, will be used to create a file An ambitious plan. We then read about investments in the digital transformation of sports and new technologies to improve the audiovisual products conveyed by televisions and viewing by fans. It was also announced that 4 new discounts will be entered during the next five years.

American company on top Genoa (Referred to in the BBL press release as the latest acquisition in their portfolio), the London Lions, a team that plays in the UK’s top basketball league, are known to have: “Basketball is undoubtedly a disruptive force for the institutions that dominate sport in the UK – announce Joshua WonderExisting barriers and lack of support at all levels of basketball have a disproportionate and disproportionate impact on the most disadvantaged and minority communities. Seeing up close the forces preventing the growth of British Basketball has only deepened our resolve as investors. We are determined to work closely with the clubs and within their communities. ” “Thanks to their investments we can plan for the future with greater confidence” hungRodney WalkerPresident of the British Basketball Association.

