730 prefilled, what to do if your receipt is stuck “in processing” and what are the risks

In recent days, a service glitch has been reported linked to the 730 number being sent without receiving the receipt in a short time. In fact, after sending the 730, many users reported that the receipt remained in a prolonged “processing” state. Many have raised concerns about how to proceed after applying, e.g Failure to process the receipt also prevents the possibility of canceling the 730 already sent. Let’s see what happened and how to deal with the situation.



The number of logins to the service has so far reached approximately 9,560,000 since April 30, when pre-assembled forms became available for consultation only. The agency says there has been a surge in outreach — unprecedented numbers — that in recent days has created a bit of an overload on systems and some lag in sending taxpayers the receipt confirming the ad was sent. Times which the tax department confirms are now back to normal.

The receipt is being processed

On May 20 and 21, multiple outages prevented the previously crewed 730 from being accessed and operated. Many taxpayers, even though they sent their 730 (mostly with no changes) on May 20th, are still waiting to be able to download the receipt, which is still being processed.