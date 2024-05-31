May 31, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

730 prefilled, what to do if your receipt is stuck “in processing” and what are the risks

730 prefilled, what to do if your receipt is stuck “in processing” and what are the risks

Karen Hines May 31, 2024 1 min read

In recent days, a service glitch has been reported linked to the 730 number being sent without receiving the receipt in a short time. In fact, after sending the 730, many users reported that the receipt remained in a prolonged “processing” state. Many have raised concerns about how to proceed after applying, e.g Failure to process the receipt also prevents the possibility of canceling the 730 already sent. Let’s see what happened and how to deal with the situation.


The number of logins to the service has so far reached approximately 9,560,000 since April 30, when pre-assembled forms became available for consultation only. The agency says there has been a surge in outreach — unprecedented numbers — that in recent days has created a bit of an overload on systems and some lag in sending taxpayers the receipt confirming the ad was sent. Times which the tax department confirms are now back to normal.

The receipt is being processed

On May 20 and 21, multiple outages prevented the previously crewed 730 from being accessed and operated. Many taxpayers, even though they sent their 730 (mostly with no changes) on May 20th, are still waiting to be able to download the receipt, which is still being processed.

See also  Abandoned in a barn after being used as a "tractor"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

In April, the employment rate reached 62.3%, a new record – Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI).

May 31, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Economic agenda for May 31, 2024

May 30, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Supreme Court Says So – QuiFinanza

May 30, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

730 prefilled, what to do if your receipt is stuck “in processing” and what are the risks

May 31, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

The Legacy, Eleonora guesses, but they’re angry on the web

May 31, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

A whole part of the world is at risk, and these are extremely important ecosystems

May 31, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Father and daughter walk on the beach and make a discovery that makes history

May 31, 2024 Gerald Bax