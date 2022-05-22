Waste Rate: Savings and Increases – Facts

For many but not for everyone. Like the old ad slogan, the savings in the waste tariff for 2022 will not affect all Valdelsanne municipalities: on the contrary, half of the administrations will experience an average increase of more than 3 percent, at least according to the current year’s economic and financial plan, which was approved Council of the 104 municipalities that make up southern Tuscany. Pef determines how much each municipality will pay Sei Toscana for waste collection and disposal, and finances expenditures through Tari tariffs: for our region, it expects a total savings of 1.04 percent, equal to 166,670 euros compared to 2021, but the decrease will only benefit Cole ( -1.79 percent), bugibonse (-3.82 percent) and most of all radicondole (-12.83 percent). However, Tari increases to the other three: Casole (+2.17%), San Gimignano (+19%) and, above all, Monteriggioni, where the 2022 tariff will rise by 4.75%, with an overall increase. Spending more than 96,000 euros. By May 31, municipalities will have to split the consideration between domestic and non-domestic users and go ahead with sending out F24 models, but disagreements have already arrived at the most punishing of them. “Now it’s official: After the increase in municipal income tax, Monteriggioni taxpayers will still pay for the municipal council’s wrong choices – echoing the opposition of ‘Per Monteriggioni’ – the change in 2022 Tari in 2021 entails an increase of 4.75 per hundred, which we will find in the following bills …we note the number of municipalities, the most virtuous, that would instead enjoy significant reductions. Unfortunately, our predictions turned out to be correct.” AV