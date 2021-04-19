Formula 1 doubles in the US, 2022 GP in Miami.

The FIA ​​has officially announced that the ROME (ITALPRESS) – Miami Grand Prix Formula 1 World Championship 2022 will be on the calendar on the new track in Florida at Hard Rock Stadium. The big circus will return to Florida. Next year’s race will be the first of its kind in the US state since 1959, and will take place on the new track at the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Garden, home to the famous NFL Miami Dolphins franchise. The deal is for 10 years, and the United States will run two races. The circuit will be 5.41 km long and will have 19 corners, three straights and the potential for three TRS zones at a speed of 320 km / h. The Hard Rock Stadium, a multipurpose sports and entertainment center hosted six Super Bowls, two baseball world series and numerous rock concerts. Indianapolis, Sepring, Riverside, Watkins Glenn, Long Beach, Las Vegas, Detroit, Dallas, Phoenix and the Circuit of the Americas Austin. “We are pleased to announce that Formula 1 will compete in Miami from 2022 onwards,” said Stefano Dominicali, Formula 1 President and CEO. America is a major growth market for us. We will work closely with the Hard Rock Stadium and the FIA ​​team, ensuring that this round not only provides fantastic racing, but also makes a positive and lasting contribution to the people in the local community. We look forward to bringing Miami to the largest racing event on the planet for the first time in our sporting history. “Tom Rockingel, Vice President, President and CEO of Hard Rock Stadium, added,” The Rock Stadium at Hard Miami Garden is set to host the largest global event that will benefit the entire Miami region. We hope that Formula 1 and FIA will provide the best races. “(ITALPRESS). PC / Red 18-Apr-21 12:28