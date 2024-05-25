May 25, 2024

“Trump is crazy” Biden’s promotional ad

Samson Paul May 25, 2024 2 min read

“Donald Trump has gone crazy.” Robert De Niro voted for Joe Biden’s ad against Donald Trump In light of the 2024 US elections, the Hollywood star, who has never hidden his “disapproval” of the former president, lends his voice to the Biden campaign ad.

“From midnight tweets, to sips of bleach” recommended during Covid, to tear gassing citizens. We knew Trump was out of control when he was president. But then, when he lost the election in 2020, he lost his mind, and tried desperately. “Now he’s running again, threatening to become a dictator and abolish the Constitution,” De Niro says. “Trump wants revenge and nothing will stop him.”

The announcement comes a few days after De Niro said about Trump during his participation on The View: “I don’t understand why people don’t take him seriously. Historically, in other countries they haven’t taken him seriously.” Leaders seriously. “I think of Hitler and Mussolini… ‘They’re a festival of fools…’. Why don’t we believe that this man will do exactly what he says? He’s already done it. So what? We’ll just sit back. Saying: ‘We told you so, it will happen: if “If he is elected, he will change this country.”

