16 September 2022 Friday, Metro and Bus. All information

Eight-hour national strike. On Friday 16 September, from 8.30 to 16.30, the workers of Atac, Roma Mobility Services, Cotral and Roma Tpl, join the workers of most Tpl companies in Lazio, crossing their arms.

In Rome and Lazio, from 8.30 to 16.30, Roma Mobility Services explains that the protest will affect Atac, Roma Tpl, Cotral and Roma Servizi per la Mobilità. In the Atac network, the strike also affects connections made by other operators under subcontract. Stops are therefore possible on buses, trolleybuses, trams, subways and Rome-Lido, Rome-North and Termini-Centocell trains from 8.30 to 16.30.

According to what was learned, a reduced notification would have been possible based on Article 2, Paragraph 7 of Law 146/90. The article states: “The provisions of this article relating to the minimum notice and specifying the period shall not apply in cases of absence from work for the preservation of constitutional order or in protest against extreme cases of damage to safety and labor protection”.

The national leaflet announcing the strike lists incidents affecting the safety and security of workers.

No trains and buses for 8 hours

As a result of this initiative signed by Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uil Trasporti and Ugl Fna, all urban and suburban car, underground and tram services are inactive. In other words, no effective departure from the terminus is expected during the eight hours of the national strike, which also affects public transport in Lazio.

The strike, the signatories said, was called “due to serious incidents damaging the safety and security of workers.” Ticket office staff and all office staff, traffic assistants, office and towing staff cross their hands in protest and solidarity.

Restarting the service for Atac

At the end of the strike it should be made from the member’s deposit or remittance in the following ways:

Automobile and trolleybus service: 30 minutes before the end of strike and / or commencement of guarantee periods;

Tram service: 30 to 50 minutes before the end of the strike and / or the start of guarantee periods;

Metro A service: 30 to 90 minutes before strike ends and / or warranty periods begin;

MetroB-B1 service: 30 to 120 minutes before strike ends and / or warranty periods begin;

Metro C service: 30 to 45 minutes before strike ends and / or warranty periods begin;

Rome-Lido service: 30 to 90 minutes before strike ends and / or warranty periods begin;

Rome-Pantano and Rome-Viterbo services: 30 to 60 minutes before the end of the strike and/or the start of guarantee periods

Additional support staff required to provide service: 15 to 30 minutes before the end of the strike and/or before the start of the warranty period

Saturday 17th September, free vehicles

On the other hand, September 17 is scheduled for Saturday Free public transport on all Atac vehicles, via subway and surface, across the city. Saturday, September 17, will not be a simple opening for free circulation, with vehicles and metro gates down, but will also be a day of communication in public transport, including distribution of themed gadgets by Atac staff at key stations, starting from Termini. At the terminal.