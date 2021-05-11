Yusuf: Biden, I will meet Putin – the world

May 11, 2021

Noah French May 11, 2021 1 min read

Joe Biden, who spoke with the White House about the country’s economic situation, announced that he would meet with Vladimir Putin in response to a question. But he did not specify where or when. In recent days, it has been hoped that the US president will meet with the Russian president in June. In addition, the US President noted that the US President is moving in the right direction in economic growth: Speaking at the White House, Joe Biden said that the United States will see very rapid economic growth in the coming months. The last 40 years.

The United States is ready to take further action if necessary in response to the potential consequences of a cyber attack that could close the colonial pipeline and raise fuel prices, Joe Biden said. The President assured that his administration was closely monitoring the hack and would pursue cyber security efforts with private individuals in the energy sector and other strategic sectors. US President Joe Biden has said that “there is currently no evidence that the Russian government was involved in the cyber attack on the colonial pipeline.”

