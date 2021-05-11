Dozens of corpses have been found in India in the Ganges, and it is suspected that they are people who have died from COVID-19 and whose bodies have not been cremated.

In northern India, in the border region between the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Were found At least 40 corpses in the Ganges which, according to Indian media, could be of people who died of COVID-19: Many testimonies from residents allege bodies were thrown into the river due to overcrowding at cremation sites – given the numerous deaths from COVID-19 In the country – or because families cannot afford the funeral. According to some media outlets, the bodies that were found in the Ganges River exceeded at least a hundred corpses, and their circumstances indicate that they were there days ago.

Several weeks ago, India had its worst moment since the start of the pandemic: in total, more than 22.6 million coronavirus infections and nearly 250,000 deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the country. The situation Soon it got worse Between late April and early May, and recently for several consecutive days it was recorded More than 400 thousand Infection, the highest official number among countries around the world since the beginning of the epidemic.

