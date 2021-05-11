May 11, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Dozens of corpses have been found in India in the Ganges, and it is suspected that they are people who have died from COVID-19 and whose bodies have not been cremated.

Dozens of corpses have been found in India in the Ganges, and it is suspected that they are people who have died from COVID-19 and whose bodies have not been cremated.

Samson Paul May 11, 2021 1 min read

In northern India, in the border region between the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Were found At least 40 corpses in the Ganges which, according to Indian media, could be of people who died of COVID-19: Many testimonies from residents allege bodies were thrown into the river due to overcrowding at cremation sites – given the numerous deaths from COVID-19 In the country – or because families cannot afford the funeral. According to some media outlets, the bodies that were found in the Ganges River exceeded at least a hundred corpses, and their circumstances indicate that they were there days ago.

Several weeks ago, India had its worst moment since the start of the pandemic: in total, more than 22.6 million coronavirus infections and nearly 250,000 deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the country. The situation Soon it got worse Between late April and early May, and recently for several consecutive days it was recorded More than 400 thousand Infection, the highest official number among countries around the world since the beginning of the epidemic.

Also read: Because in India there is a shortage of oxygen reserves

READ  New Zealand halted a "travel bubble" with Australia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Very simple tricks to peel hot potatoes in two minutes without burning your fingers

May 11, 2021 Samson Paul
6 min read

Unrest among British workers

May 10, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

“Aliens kidnapped him 52 times, my bruises prove it” – Libero Quotidiano

May 10, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

3 min read

Exemption from professional and self-employed contributions: a limit of 3,000 euros per year

May 11, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Paulo Fox today, Tuesday, May 11, 2021: Aries

May 11, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

If you have stomach and digestive problems, then perhaps you should eliminate this very common food from your diet

May 11, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Prince William will attend the FA Cup Final with 20,000 fans

May 11, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt