“I’ve been blocked since morning, people are being treated like animals”

“What a shame, travel is becoming more and more complicated.” These are the first words that Elisabetta Gregoracci writes in her Instagram stories in a long message to vent about the inconvenience that happened to her while she was returning home after a short holiday in Sardinia. The showgirl was supposed to return home on the afternoon of July 1, but her plans were literally upended by severe delays caused by airline EasyJet.
Elisabetta Gregoracci’s outburst
Several minutes of delay began to accumulate, causing inconvenience to passengers.
“Last but not least, they forced us onto the plane and then stopped us because they had to make a sudden crew change. So we still can’t even sit down or get some water. You should be ashamed,” the showgirl concluded in despair.
