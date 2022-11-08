November 8, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

You Understand Everything - Libero Quotidiano

You Understand Everything – Libero Quotidiano

Karen Hines November 8, 2022 1 min read

George Soros He puts his hand in his wallet. Hungarian philanthropist replenishes Democrats’ coffers ahead of the US midterm elections. A cute nest egg arrived from Soros Fund Management in New York, where we’re talking about $128.4 million. Among Lenders – Explains Truth and business – there he is Richard Olin which allocated more than 80.7 million dollars. Third place in the ranking of funders of this election Kenneth Cordell Griffinfounder and president of the international hedge fund Citadel LLC.

But the rich don’t just vote for the left. Elon Muskfounder of Tesla and Space X and now owner of Twitter, with his tweet appealed to “independent voters,” because “common power prevents the worst excesses of both parties, so I recommend voting for Republican CongressGiven that the presidency is democratic.” In any case, the funding from Soros should not surprise us.

For years, the philanthropist paid millions of dollars, but that number never reached this year. In 2020, it was in the 35th place among lenders with $9.2 million, in 2018 it was in the seventh place with $20.1 million and in 2016 it was in the twelfth place with $22.1 million. Soros fears a crushing defeat for him Joe Biden? possible. Opinion polls will confirm this. Given the average of the measurements computed by Real clear policythe Democrats will be behind the Republicans, who already hold 227 seats against the required majority of 218.

See also  Compulsory green card back to work for discussion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Naspi batch November 2022: All amounts increased with dates

November 8, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Here’s what the experts say about these coins: “Incredible”

November 8, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

TV Bonus: Money Spent

November 7, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

3 min read

Italy-USA: ISNAF event relaunches scientific cooperation – news from embassies

November 8, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

You Understand Everything – Libero Quotidiano

November 8, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Romina Bauer, unfortunately, did not arrive: the message full of regret

November 8, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The weekend, a cold vortex threatens Italy, the consequences are precarious between Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 »ILMETEO.it

November 8, 2022 Karen Hines