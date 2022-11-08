Italy-USA: ISNAF event relaunches scientific cooperation – news from embassies

(ANSA) – Washington, 08 November – A bond that has been strengthened and renewed in the name of scientific research and innovation, is evident in the work of young researchers. During the 15th anniversary of the event between Italy and the United States, celebrated after the interruption of the last two years in the presence of ISSNAF, a foundation that unites thousands of Italian scientists and academics working in laboratories, universities and research centers. In North America. Hosted by the Embassy of Italy in Washington, the appointment was opened with a greeting from Ambassador Mariangela Zappia and a video message from the Minister of Universities and Research, Anna Maria Bernini, under the high patronage of the President.



During the event, the winners of the six prizes of the latest edition of the Young Investigator Awards were announced: they were Giulia Biancone for the Paola Cambies Award, Salvatore Calabrese for the Embassy of Italy, Claudio Emma for the INFN Bruno Tuschek Award, Camilla Hawthorne for the RnB4Culture Award, Michael Polis for the Mario Zerla Award, Bartolomeo Stellatolo for the Franco Strassabasco Award. . The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Giulia Galli.



Bernini expressed the Italian government’s appreciation for the quality of work of the more than 15,000 Italian researchers and scientists in the United States, who represent “an invaluable resource for our country.” And it honored ISSNAF for the role it plays in promoting scientific collaboration between Italy and the United States, contributing to the achievement of the priority objectives of the National Research Program 2021/2027, especially in promoting the international dimension of higher education and research. Considering the engagement of ISSNAF by MUR, the Minister also appreciated the role of the Foundation in relation to the development of emerging technologies. Bernini congratulated this year’s winners, starting with Professor Giulia Galli, whose research path provides a model for the younger generation and especially for scientists working in STEM fields.



Ambassador Zappia affirmed the Embassy’s strong support for the ISSNAF activity as a “pillar of scientific cooperation between Italy and the United States, more important than ever in the current geopolitical situation.” The agreements signed by ISSNAF in 2022 are a further part of the Foundation’s valuable work to promote study and research opportunities in the United States for Italian students destined to bring back the wealth of knowledge acquired in Italy.



As evidence of the Embassy’s commitment to research and innovation, the Ambassador noted the recent launch of the ‘Innovit’ Innovation Center in San Francisco and the upcoming renewal of the Italy-US Framework Agreement for Scientific and Technological Cooperation. The ambassador expressed his appreciation for the theme of this year’s ISSNAF event, in line with the government’s priority focus on environmental, economic and social sustainability and the themes centered around Rome’s candidacy. Host the 2030 World Expo.



The annual event capped off a year of growth and consolidation of ISSNAF’s activities in North America, which saw the creation of new chapters from Florida to California, through Texas, and from Washington State to New York, via Washington DC. Evidence of members’ willingness to combine and organize networking activities carried out in close collaboration with the embassy and diplomatic network. In 2022, the Foundation renewed the agreements signed with the University of Pisa, the Collegio Ghislieri of Pavia, and the Polytechnic of Turin for mentoring and research training experiences in support of master’s and doctoral students from Italy at research centers in North America. Research programs available at prestigious US universities. “Our desire is always to represent the channel available to Italy to promote the international dimension of Italy’s higher education and research, to train Italian personnel in universities and research and development centers in North America, and to provide professional experiences. Enrichment will be brought back to Italy,” declared ISSNAF’s President Cincia Zuffada. “Thanks to our structured approach to developing members interested in hosting students from Italy, we are ready to scale our activities and involve more universities and research centers”.



The annual ISSNAF event started with a round table on the impact of climate change on water and food availability, moderated by Pepe Severgnini (Corriere della Sera): Speakers Prof. Amilcare Porporato (Princeton), Prof. Marta Tuninetti (Polytechnic of Turin) and Prof.



Gabriel Villarini (U Iowa). (handle).

