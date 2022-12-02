December 2, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"You insult me", ending very badly - Libero Quotidiano

“You insult me”, ending very badly – Libero Quotidiano

Samson Paul December 2, 2022 2 min read

Piero Armentivery famous travel blogger De “My Trip to New York”, he had a heated confrontation with his fans who follow him on social media. One of his recent posts seems to have sparked a lot of controversy. After a trip to Iceland, shortly before returning to New York, Armenti posted a video with a rather curious comment: “Before leaving for New York, at 11 pm, we had a great craving for sushi, and we paid for it with money. Facebook He gives us for every insult we receive. Go on, this way I will pay for my next vacation.”

It didn’t take long for some users to respond: “However, when you write these posts, and you’re not the only one, you lose points and make a bad impression. Obviously people are in a period like this where most have to waivers , She is angry and even spouts like that. Instead of giving these overbearing answers, try instead to think about how privileged you are now and try to understand and cover up comments that contradict you. That would be the smartest thing. But as other gentlemen have said you are born, you do not become even with all the privileges in the world. And be warned that there are other characters around who understand the mini-game and compete with you, it won’t take much for you to stop eating sushi,” one user commented.

there replies D’Armente arrived immediately: “Indeed we are flying, and I personally enjoy every second of my life, knowing that I am not as lucky as you say, but the one who left his homeland amid the tears of his parents, went to a foreign country and started from scratch like five million other Italians, He fought an unknown language, and slowly, chewing several bitter pills, managed to get some satisfaction, and now I enjoy the right reward. They like to insult do the same and may take away some satisfaction. Insult on Facebook leads nowhere. Anyway, insults Don’t bother me, it’s time people use to interact with me, that’s what matters. And now I’m off to get ready to travel in a few days again.” Really tough fight.

See also  Here are the health risks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

The latest craze for hospitality ayatollahs. Complaints against politicians for crimes against humanity

December 2, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Milan like Casablanca? What happened after the match – Libero Quotidiano

December 2, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Ukraine: Macron, negotiations with Putin are still possible – Europe

December 1, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

4 min read

The latest news is live, getting out of the red zone

December 2, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Pnrr: Negotiations in Brussels with twelve countries – The Economy

December 2, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Miss Bolivia, Fernanda Pavesic loses the title: she was ridiculed by her colleagues

December 2, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

New strategies for the Italian space company

December 2, 2022 Karen Hines