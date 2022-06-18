Eurojackpot extraction June 17, 2022: 427 thousand euros at 5 + 1

Last Eurojackpot Draw Friday 17th June 2022: Winning Numbers. After 5+2 on May 27th, tonight’s grand prize was lost. In Italy, two multiply 4 + 2

The winning combination of the past Eurojackpot draw on Friday 17 June 2022This time, it is not enough to win the jackpot again. In fact, no one is able to imitate the lucky one In the competition held on May 27, 2022, he won 16 million euros. Even without the new 5 + 2, with Five painted numbers And the two euro numbers However, they celebrate 5 + 1 worth 427 thousand euros each. The party also for 5 + 0 of 192 thousand euros, while 4 + 2, two of which are made in Italy, pocket more than 6 thousand euros each.

The next Eurojackpot is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The prize money available for 5 + 2 will again start from 41 million euros.

Countries that are part of the consortium and participate in the game are: Italy, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Finland (where extraction takes place at 20:30), Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Croatia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The minimum guaranteed prize pool each week is €10 million. The maximum bonus achieved so far is 110 million euros.

Gains can be checked at the following link: https://www.sisal.it/eurojackpot.

Extract Eurojackpot No. 43 on 17/6/2022

winning combination

1-2-23-43-45

EURONUMERS

1-9

Eurojackpot odds today

Category number of winnings

in Europe number of winnings

In Italy quotes Points 5 + 2 € 0.00 Points 5 + 1 4 € 427,435.20 Points 5 + 0 5 € 192,842.80 Points 4 + 2 26 2 € 6117.10 Points 4 + 1 499 24 € 398.40 Points 3 + 2 1,294 34 € 169.00 Points 4 + 0 1.043 24 € 152.40 Points 2 + 2 19771 332 € 25.60 Points 3 + 1 25,033 428 € 22.60 Points 3 + 0 54234 908 € 19.70 Points 1 + 2 109.912 1,853 € 12.20 Points 2 + 1 382.376 6651 € 10.50

Related