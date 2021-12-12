Arriving in December for the holidays may not be easy. Let’s imagine being able to wear our best suit, and show off your physique to friends and relatives. Oftentimes, between a frenzy of hunger and a greedy hug, we already find ourselves bloated before the Christmas feasts. It would be better first to maintain a more balanced diet, and then to be able to put up with more whims.

It’s not just an aesthetic issue, caring for your body is important to making our bodies work better and not weigh them down. This does not mean abandoning good traditional dishes, but adjusting the food on the table, without overeating, at least before the twenty-fourth day.

After the holidays we will be able to recover with more physical exercise and enjoy one A natural herbal tea with a sweet flavor that helps purify the liver on cold winter evenings. In the meantime, we will be able to prepare delicious and seasonal dishes with some foods.

To help cleanse the liver and boost a naturally deflated tummy, here are 3 delicious ingredients

It is known that frying and excess fat should be limited, so that you do not have that annoying tummy sensation on the verge of exploding. The reasons can be many and varied, but if it is only a matter of nutrition, we will be able to prefer more vegetables or suitable foods.

Eating style can also positively affect the functioning of the intestines, preventing the liver from accumulating too much fat. However, we must not give up the pleasures of the table. In fact, to help cleanse the liver and boost a naturally deflated tummy, here are 3 delicious ingredients.

The first is certainly the artichoke, the absolute protagonist of the winter season. Even if it seems like a challenge to clean it up and Prevent it from blackeningIt’s not that complicated.

It is a low-calorie vegetable, About 47 calories per 100 gramsIt contains a large amount of vitamins, groups A, C, E, K, mineral salts, alpha-carotene, fiber. For these reasons it appears to be a gut ally, an excellent antioxidant and regulates metabolism. In addition, it can also maintain a healthy bone, brain, and cardiovascular system.

fennel and kefir

In addition to artichokes, fennel is low in calories and has beneficial properties for promoting the correct metabolism. Even in herbal tea form or eaten raw, it can help us feel less bloated and digest our lunch or dinner better.

For breakfast, instead of the classic milk, we can also try kefir, a Caucasian drink containing yeast and lactic ferments.

It is more easily digestible than milk, which is why it promotes regular bowel movement, healthy intestinal flora and reduces gas. In addition, it is an outstanding source of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and Probiotic microorganisms Which may help maintain a healthy liver.