Dacia Duster: December Show

Discover all the details of the special promotion for the Dacia LPG SUV. for you for only 5 euros per day
The French-owned brand is launched from an unmissable success Offer valid throughout December 2021 On the increasingly popular compact SUV Dacia Duster. in particular, especially Promotion on the new Related to the Duster 4×2 TCe 100 Cv Gpl Eco-G version in Comfort setting which can be yours for just €5 per day, or a monthly payment of €5 150 EUR monthly thanks to the PlusValoreDacia formula that guarantees the value of the vehicle. Down payment 4,520 euros 36 installments, tan 5.25%, TAQE 6.90%. Final installment €9707 or you can return it freely. L ‘Offer on Dacia Includes secured loan and package service including three years of theft and fire and one year of driver’s insurance. Subject to Daciafin approval. By leaving the phone number in the box below, you will have the opportunity to be contacted by a consultant who will give more details about the active promotion and all ways to access the offer.
Dacia Duster 2021: Characteristics
–
The Dacia SUV in promotion is powered by a three-cylinder petrol engine with a supercharged displacement of 999 cc. The engine, in combination with front-wheel drive and a six-speed manual mechanical gearbox, is able to develop a power of 100 hp and a maximum torque of 170 Nm. The multimedia system with a comfortable screen features inside the passenger compartment. 8 inch touch screen with intuitive functions And easy to read. There are many driving assistance systems from blind spot monitoring, from the rear camera, to cruise control and brake assist. 17 inch aluminum rims.
December 12 – 12:47 pm
© Reproduction reserved
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
They return to their workplace after layoff but can no longer find the company
Beware of this device that is used by many but can greatly increase your bill if you do not take some precautions
Superbonus 110%, Castelli: At work at Isee station, wide affinity