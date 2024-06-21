Grave! 2 was announced, before the remaster of the first version was available

During the Limited Running Games event The grave has been announced! 2, from us tombi! 2 , a remastered version of the classic game for PlayStation. Oddly enough, it was revealed before the remastered version of the first chapter was available. However, it will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. So there is no Xbox version. The PC version will be available for purchase on Steam.

An eagerly awaited sequel

The announcement was accompanied by: Show trailer, which takes one of the gameplay scenes. We don’t see anything about the gameplay, but since it’s a PlayStation-era game, you probably already know it well. It’s all about seeing how the graphics can be improved and how the performance will be on the new gaming hardware.

Whoopee Camp is still in development, and is the same studio working on the first episode. The game’s full title was Tomba! 2: The Return of the Evil Pigs, L Play on a larger scalewith many new missions and difficulty that is definitely calibrated towards other missions.

Tomba has now defeated the bad pigs and wants to spend a holiday with his monkey friend Charles. However, when he goes to visit the Village of All Beginnings he meets some Miley Kuma who raises his suspicions. Shortly afterwards, his insect friend Zippo gave him a letter saying so The tabby is missing, his girlfriend. Tumba immediately suspects the pigs and sets off on an adventure to search for the young woman. Needless to say, the bad pigs regrouped and kidnapped her to pursue their evil plans.