A senior American officer claims to have obeyed orders

He also testified Tuesday before the Senate Armed Services Committee with other military officers to answer questions from elected officials about… Chaotic withdrawal from AfghanistanGeneral Milley has gone beyond the revelations of a recent book, notably by reporting on behind-the-scenes conversations with Beijing, which he defended himself.

in a Dangerand investigative journalist Bob Woodward and political correspondent for Washington Mail Specifically, Robert Costa wrote that the US military’s highest-ranking officer called his Chinese counterpart twice, once in the days leading up to the November presidential election and again after the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill.

The book cited information from US intelligence that China feared being attacked by Donald Trump before the end of his term, which was confirmed by General Milley.

The soldier spoke of routine contacts that had the blessing of top Trump administration officials.

The calls for October 30 and January 8 were coordinated before and after with the Defense Minister’s staff. [Mark] Esper, Acting Secretary, [Christopher] Miller, as well as with the Interagency Council , argued from his opening statement.

I know, I’m sure President Trump did not intend to attack the Chinese and my direct responsibility was to convey the President’s orders and intentions. , He said.

My job at the time was to de-escalate. Quote from:General Mark Milley, Chief of Staff of the US Army

In mid-September, after the release of the excerpts that led to the sale of Bob Woodward’s latest book on the Trump presidency, several elected Republican officials cried out. betrayal He demanded General Milley’s resignation or even his appearance before a court-martial, accusing him of exceeding his duties.

My loyalty to this nation, its people and its constitution has not changed and will not change as long as I breathe However, he supported the Chief of Staff of the United States Army.

I firmly believe that civilian control of the military is a necessary fundamental principle of this republic and I am committed to ensuring that the military stays out of domestic politics. Of course she has At what time Attempt Change or influence the operation, or usurpation of power [s]Enter “” in the command string .

Milley denies having doubts about Trump’s mental state

General Milley also denied questioning the former Republican president’s mental state towards the end of his term, another statement in Correspondents Woodward and Costa’s book.

They reported that General Milley nodded in a January phone conversation with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when he called Trump. Imbalance .

Pelosi called General Milley the day after Donald Trump supporters attacked the Capitol on January 6, to ensure the president could not use nuclear codes.

I explained to him that the President had the authority to launch a nuclear attack and that he was not doing it alone, and that I was not qualified to report the state of mind to the President of the United States. Quote from:Mark Milley, Chief of Staff of the US Army

There are processes, protocols, and procedures for this , He said.

After excerpts from the book were published on September 15, President Joe Biden renewed his confidence in General Milley.